Neighbors who called 911 in Sullivan Co. attempted murder case hoping for justice

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Sullivan County man is now in custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder after a woman was found unresponsive in her own front yard.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Fordtown Road after neighbors dialed 911.

One neighbor that spoke to News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant did not want to be identified on camera, but said, “We yelled for the other neighbor to dial 911 and I just stayed with her and tried to comfort her the best I could.”

That same neighbor told Kristen that another neighbor noticed something laying by the heat pump in the yard. At first, they weren’t sure if it was a prop or a person.

Neighbors said they knew the victim in this case, who hasn’t been identified by authorities, always decorated for Halloween.

Someone else who lives nearby, J.R. Jones, described the area as quiet, and trouble-free.

“You feel helpless…you feel helpless because if I would have seen anything like that I would have stepped in…keep an eye on your neighbors”

MORE: Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder in Sullivan Co. now in custody

The suspect in this attempted murder investigation, Nathaniel White-Young, was captured by authorities Monday morning.

Nathaniel White-Young has been located and is in custody. Thanks to everyone for their help! — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) October 7, 2019

Now that the White-Young is in custody, the neighbor that didn’t want to be identified said, “I just hope that justice will be served and served swiftly.”

White-Young is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant will have more on what neighbors had to say coming up on WJHL at 5 o’clock.