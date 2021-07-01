Neighbors discuss crime around Westside Inn following officer-involved shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – TBI is investigating after an armed woman was fatally shot by police Thursday morning at Westside Inn, and neighbors say the hotel is no stranger to crime.

Kingsport resident Charles Maxwell lives in the neighborhood beside of Westside Inn.

“A bunch of drugs, homeless people, you know they wander our streets up and down day and night,” Maxwell said. “They come in the yard and stole stuff, try to break into vehicles.”

Maxwell said that he’s had to put up security cameras, meanwhile his neighbor John Greene said he’s put up a fence.

“I didn’t see it until probably about 8:30, I saw the cars sitting over there,” Greene said. “I mean we all know what it is and the law does the best they can but I don’t see much way to stop it.”

Greene said he’s lived in the neighborhood over a decade.

“I mean we know it’s a problem,” Greene said. “But there’s problems all over the world.”

Maxwell said just the night before he heard what he thought was gunfire not far away, which isn’t uncommon.

Maxwell said there used to be a bar near the hotel, and since it’s closed, it’s helped reduce traffic a little bit, but not enough.

“My thing to city leaders is just go in and clean up the situation and hopefully put something in that will better our community,” Maxwell said. “My opinion, it needs to be torn down.”