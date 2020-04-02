‘Neighborhood Wave’ keeping spirits high in Colonial Heights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local neighborhood is finding a way to stay stronger, together.

It’s difficult to find much positivity in the world right now. A lot of stops and dead ends.

“We’re a town of friendly people that are used to being out and about with our neighbors and now we’re being told that we have to stay at home,” Kingsport resident Emily Thompson said.

It’s just not the same right now, even walking down your driveway to check on your mailbox and striking up a conversation with a fellow neighbor, it just doesn’t happen now.

But in this small Kingsport neighborhood, all it took was a smile and a couple wave to bring that back, responsibly.

“So we thought let’s at least go out and wave to our neighbor you know everyone’s kinda lonely at home so the idea was everyone goes out in the evening and just check on your neighbor from a very safe distance house to house so go out on your front porch stand on your driveway and just check on your neighbor give them a hello give them a wave,” Thompson said.

Thompson works for ‘Visit Kingsport’ and she brought this idea to her neighborhood, and her son Owen.

Owen was on board with the ‘Neighborhood Wave’ right away.

“I love to come out and wave to my neighbors, it makes me happy,” 4-year-old Owen Thompson said.

The whole block was, nearly every house presented a friendly wave on the front porch.

“We heard a lot of ‘hello neighbor’ and ‘hey neighbor’ we felt like we were on Mr. Rogers as we first started the whole idea so it’s really just a hey how are you doing,” Thompson said.

It’s important to these people, a way to escape it all, even for just a few minutes.

“It was really exciting to just see everyone out and getting excited about something and so we hope that other neighborhoods will share that with their neighbors, talk about the movement and everybody get out and give a wave,” Thompson said.

