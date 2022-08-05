(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend?

News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below!

Saturday, Aug. 6

What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022

Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin

When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.

More: For more information, click here.

What: Good Samaritan Ministries’ Community Back to School Picnic and Party

Where: Founder’s Park in downtown Johnson City

When: 11 a.m.

More: Festivities will include inflatables, a rock wall, games, hot dog lunch, music, a foam party, a fire truck and more.

What: 18th Homegrown Tomato Fest

Where: Kingsport Farmers Market at Center and Clinchfield streets intersection

When: 9-11 a.m.

More: The event will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings, refreshments, cooking demonstrations, recipes, growing advice and more.

What: James Meadows at the Barrel House

Where: The Barrel House on Main Street in Jonesborough

When: 6 p.m.

What: Kingsport Axmen vs. Princeton WhistlePigs

Where: Hunter Wright Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

What: Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bristol State Liners

Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark

When: 7 p.m.

What: Elizabethton River Raiders vs. Pulaski River Turtles

Where: Northeast Community Credit Union Ball Park

When: 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

What: Pups + Pints

Where: Tennessee Hills Brewstillery at 458 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City

When: 3-5 p.m.

More: Bring your pup for the chance for your furry friend to be named Tennessee Hills dog of the month. Dress them up to win prizes.

What: Brews & Tunes

Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

When: 4-7 p.m.

What: Yoga in the Park

Where: Jonesborough Repertory Theatre

When: 6-7 p.m.

Nothing on the list to your liking? The region has multiple lakes from which to choose — Boone, Watauga and Holston Lake. Don’t forget about the Nolichucky River, David Crockett’s Birthplace, Bays Mountain