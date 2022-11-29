(WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) on Tuesday announced upcoming dates and locations for its low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP).

The initiative helps households with energy costs by sending payments directly to the utility company of qualified individuals and families. Applications are available by clicking here; however, UETHDA notes that it does not accept emergency energy assistance applications online.

To learn more about the assistance or to apply, visit the following locations.

Thursday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Greeneville | Food City | 509 Asheville Hwy.

Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Erwin | Food City | 110 N. Industrial Road

Monday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City | Food City | 2120 S. Roan St.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City | Project Access | 926 W. Oakland Ave.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Piney Flats | Food City | 6681 Bristol Hwy.

Thursday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Kingsport | Food City | 1911 Moreland Drive

Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Rogersville | Food City | 1287 E. Main St.

Monday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City | Food City | 920 N. State of Franklin Road

Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Kingsport | Hope Helps | 4540 W. Stone Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. — Church Hill | Church Hill Mission Clinic | 401 Richmond St.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Elizabethton | Food City | 920 Broad St.

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Greeneville | Food City | 905 Snapps Ferry Road

Monday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Piney Flats | Good Samaritan | 331 Industrial Park

Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Jonesborough | Food City | 500 Forest Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Greeneville | Food City | 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy.

Thursday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City | Salvation Army | 200 Ashe St.

Friday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Johnson City | Good Samaritan | 100 N. Roan St.

Those interested in learning more about the program can also visit one of UETHDA’s nine neighborhood service centers or call 423-246-6180. Priority is given to the low-income, energy-burdened, those living with disabilities, those who are elderly, homes with young children, veterans and large households. UETHDA in 2021 provided more than $5.7 million in LIHEAP assistance to 11,730 households.