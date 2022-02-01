Need a job in Johnson City? Job fair to be held Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Anyone looking for a job in Johnson City could find one Tuesday night.

The Johnson City Parks and Recreation and Police departments are both seeking to fill several positions at a job fair in the dining room of the Memorial Park Community Center.

The job fair will last from 5-7 p.m., according to a release from the city.

The Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill the following positions:

Lifeguards

Soccer referees

Softball umpires/scorekeepers

Tennis instructors

Summer camp counselors

Grounds maintenance

Mowing crew

Park attendants

Weekend tournament grounds crew

Golf maintenance

Anyone applying for a position with Parks and Rec. must be 16 or older and have two forms of valid ID.

The Johnson City Police Department is hoping to hire potential officers. Ideal candidates should have “integrity, good judgment, and the willingness to make a difference in the community,” the release states.

The city provided the following description of new officer pay and training:

New officers receive nine weeks of paid training at the police academy, followed by 16 weeks of on-the-job training under the guidance of experienced field training officers. New officers will start on one of five patrol units, working 12-hour shifts with an uninterrupted seven-day break each month. Starting trainee pay is $35,415.46 and moves to $37,198.14 after completion of the probationary period.

More information on working for the city can be found by clicking here.