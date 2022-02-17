JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Animal Shelter’s (WCAS) new ‘Barn Cat Adoption Program’ is putting outdoor cats to work while providing spay and neutering services.

The program is seeking cat lovers and business owners who have a barn or other secure structures and are seeking free pet adoption for outdoor cats. According to the shelter, the program is designed to find homes for cats deemed as un-adoptable, while halting the increasing overpopulation of stray cats.

After adoption, the felines can then be utilized for non-toxic security against mice and other vermin problems inside of the adopter’s barn or business.

According to the WCAS, the program typically supports community cats that were born in the wild and have lived outdoors for the entirety of their life.

In other words, the model ‘working cat’ may not find enjoyment from hugs and kisses, but rather enjoys days spent alone and outdoors, hunting mice and other critters in a barn or outside.

“The ultimate goal of this program is, first, for as many outside cats in our community to be spayed and neutered so they’re not reproducing,” said WCAS Owner Tammy Davis. “Secondly, let them go back and live where they came from. If that’s absolutely not possible and we have to find another home, we want them to become a working cat.”

After a cat has been brought to the shelter, employees begin identifying whether the cat is eligible for the program. The cat is then spayed or neutered before workers begin returning the cat to its owners or finding the cat a new forever home.

According to Davis, adopters are expected to maintain the cat’s health. This means providing shelter, food and water following adoption; however, the WCAS recommends that the cat returns to its original home.

“The ideal situation is to put the cats back to where they came from. If it’s a safe environment, if they’re healthy and if someone is feeding them,” said Davis.

If you are a cat-lover seeking adoption, visit wcjcanimalshelter.org or call the Washington County Animal Shelter at 423-926-8769.