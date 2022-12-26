MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WHL) — The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is investigating a Friday incident at Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) that sent one inmate for “outside medical attention.”

TDOC spokesman Robert Reburn confirmed “an incident at NECX that required outside medical attention for one inmate.”

Local authorities were heard responding to what was described as a stabbing at the prison Friday afternoon, prompting an information request from News Channel 11.

Reburn wouldn’t confirm the type of medical attention received or even whether the incident involved an injury as opposed to some other type of medical need.