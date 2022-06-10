MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Correction told News Channel 11 that an incident at Northeast Correctional Complex Wednesday night led to a lockdown.

The spokesperson did not describe the nature of the incident but did reveal that it had been an altercation between multiple inmates. Responders transported one inmate to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The official explained that the lockdown entailed “restricted movement measures” Wednesday night as an investigation followed the incident.

No other details surrounding the altercations were released.