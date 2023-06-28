JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly two dozen Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) inmates are looking to turn the corner in their lives after completing TCAT Elizabethton courses.

A graduation ceremony was held at the WCDC for the 21 inmates who completed the four-month-long program. This is the first time that these courses were offered at the facility, making this the inaugural graduating class.

TCAT Elizabethton President David Hicks said the classes gave inmates the tools that they need upon the end of their incarceration.

“I think it shows them that there are skill sets that they didn’t even know that they had that will enable them to upskill jobs in our area that are available,” Hicks said.

TCAT classes focus on various technology and trade skills.

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said that this program has been a success. In a speech to the inmates, Sexton encouraged inmates to not let this be the “last first day” of self-improvement in their lives.

“The importance of this program is like the other programs we have,” Sexton said. “It’s to let the inmate know that they don’t have to do what they’ve always done.”

Sexton said that he’s willing to bring in any program that could help inmates be more productive members of society upon release.

“We look to bring anything, any program that we feel like will help us with cutting down on the rate of recidivism for inmates,” Sexton said.

After all the certificates were handed out, one inmate received a full scholarship from TCAT that can be used upon his release from the detention center.

Hicks said that the support for these inmates will expand beyond their release.

“We want them to continue to develop their skill set,” Hicks said. “We want them to know that there’s resources available here in northeast Tennessee to assist them.”

Hicks said that a second group will begin classes later this year.