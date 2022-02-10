Nearly half of Boones Creek BrightRidge customers lose power Thursday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly 3,000 customers are without power in Boones Creek Thursday morning, according to BrightRidge.

The BrightRidge Electric Outage Map reports that as of 10:56 a.m., more than 2,800 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Boones Creek community. In addition, 886 customers in Gray are also without power.

The map states the outage was first reported at 10:33 a.m. BrightRidge estimates that power will be restored around 1 p.m. in Boones Creek.

You can check the outage map for updates by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss