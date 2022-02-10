Nearly half of Boones Creek BrightRidge customers lose power Thursday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly 3,000 customers are without power in Boones Creek Thursday morning, according to BrightRidge.

The BrightRidge Electric Outage Map reports that as of 10:56 a.m., more than 2,800 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Boones Creek community. In addition, 886 customers in Gray are also without power.

The map states the outage was first reported at 10:33 a.m. BrightRidge estimates that power will be restored around 1 p.m. in Boones Creek.

You can check the outage map for updates by clicking here.