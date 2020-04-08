1  of  3
Nearly 250 employees laid off at Hawkins County plant

by: News Channel 11 Staff

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A WARN notice filed with the state of Tennessee shows a Hawkins County plant has laid off 242 people.

According to the letter from ZF Active Safety and Electronics, the layoff is temporary.

It was effective March 30.

According to the company website, ZF “supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology.

A note on the ZF homepage discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the company. It also states that “Where production is completely suspended or in emergency operation only, we are partially planning to ramp up in individual cases in the second half of April. Unfortunately, this ramp-up will take place in very few locations only, and not simultaneously.”

You can read the full letter from the ZF company to the state of Tennessee below.

