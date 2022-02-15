HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Nearly $175,000 will help Hurley recover from devastating flooding in the Hurley community of Buchanan County, according to a release from Sen. Mark Warner’s office.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia will receive $174,458 in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Hurley Disaster Recovery Project.

The funds will support a public-private partnership that is coordinating long-term recovery efforts, according to the release. The project will involve assisting 70 households with disaster relief and constructing or rehabilitating 50 homes.

Flooding left one person dead and many others without homes in Hurley in August.

FEMA denied a request for Individual Assistance to those impacted by the floods.