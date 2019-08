JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Around 10:30 A.M. Friday morning, BrightRidge electric reported that 1,409 customers were without power.

Tim Whaley with Brightridge says that a strap failed, allowing 2 conductors to touch which caused the outage.

As of 11 A.M., the outage was still being worked on, and the faulty equipment was being replaced.

Whaley says they hope to have the power back up for Johnson City customers by noon.