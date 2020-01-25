Nearly $1.8 million awarded for Norton industrial project

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A nearly $1.8 million grant has been awarded for the development of an industrial site in Norton.

The funds will go toward Phase II of Project Intersection, located on a former coal mine off U.S. Highway 23. The second phase of the project will involve preparing the site for industrial and business use, including grading, road and utility development, and the removal of a highwall from past mining operations.

The $1,782,685 grant to the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority came from $10 million awarded to the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy (DMME) by the federal government in 2018 for developing abandoned mine sites.

“This type of economic development on former coal mined land has been the mission of DMME for decades,” said DMME Deputy Director Butch Lambert in a news release Friday. “The removal of this very visible, potentially dangerous highwall in the process certainly means a much safer future for travelers on Route 23 and those that eventually come to Wise County to do business.”

The site will feature natural gas access and broadband and will have enough room for three industrial buildings. More than 200 acres will be turned into developable land.