NE Tennessee unemployment stuck at high level as extra compensation ends

WJHL – A federal $600 weekly top up to unemployment benefits is set to expire this week. Meanwhile, the number of Northeast Tennesseans claiming ongoing benefits – 13,608 — remains stuck at a level nearly 12 times what it was before the pandemic hit.

Josh Hagedorn of Johnson City is one of those people — and he has a message for Congress as representatives and senators consider potential next steps.

“I would not have been able to pay all my debts and obligations without some form of stimulus beyond what I was currently going to receive from the state of Tennessee,” said Hagedorn, a supervisor with the company that provides dining services at King University.

“Please look at what we were earning, what the state provides in their unemployment … and help make up the difference from what I would have been earning,” Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn has done the math if he stays unemployed and his benefits revert to Tennessee’s $275 weekly amount (gross) from the current gross of $875. It isn’t pretty.

“Just looking at rent, electricity, cell phone and internet it would leave me probably $500 in the hole each month,” he said.

Josh Hagedorn

“My apartment complex is even looking to raise my rent at the moment, so just the challenges seem in a way to stack up. So it wouldn’t be a very good situation.”

The data seem to suggest thousands of people in the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region will remain unemployed for awhile. New weekly claims, which dropped sharply for five weeks after their April 4 peak, first stagnated and have recently climbed.

Led by a steep increase of nearly 300 in Sullivan County, new claims jumped 47 percent this week to 1,672, the highest total since May 8.

Those numbers don’t surprise Hagedorn given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases regionally. It’s led him to wonder about his own job as colleges and universities wrestle with just how to approach the fall semester.

“I’ve started to be concerned that the college won’t come back like normal and I’m going to be having to find something different, especially without knowing that I can make it otherwise on just standard unemployment,” Hagedorn said.

No V-shaped jobs recovery

The latest numbers continue a trend of very slow declines in ongoing claims, which represent people filing for at least the second consecutive week. In Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties that number peaked April 25 at 21,597 after five weeks of steep increases.

Ongoing claims started a real downward trend the week of May 16, when they dropped by almost 1,000. The weekly numbers dropped by an average of 930 per week through June 20 — still agonizingly slow — but the declines have slowed considerably since to just more than 400 weekly.

That may be down to what would have been a long tail out. But at this point, with COVID-19 cases rising, the continued layoffs — which have prevented ongoing claims from dropping more quickly — could partly be a consequence of more cautious approaches to business.

If Northeast Tennessee is going to be anywhere close to pre-pandemic ongoing claims numbers by fall, the weekly total will need to begin dropping by 1,000 or more. If that happened, the area would be within striking distance of the March 14 total ongoing claims, which was 1,196.

Experts don’t expect that nationally, with the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) recently forecasting nationwide unemployment to be 9.4 percent in the fourth quarter of this year.

Thinking things may be better in other parts of the state would be a mistake. Statewide, ongoing claims are 15 times higher than they were March 21, when the total stood at 16,098.

The state total reached a high of 325,095 May 9. Over the 10 weeks since then it has crept down agonizingly slowly and stands at 243,405 now.

New claims adding to headwinds

Two factors combine to create movement in the ongoing claims total each week — how many people get jobs and leave the rolls and how many file a new claim. Even if people are returning to work or finding new jobs, the number laid off each week slows the downward trend in overall joblessnesss.

Even more than ongoing claims, new claims seem to have hit a temporary floor since late May. Statewide, new claims plummeted from their high of 116,141 April 4 to 43,792 April 25 before coasting down to 21,417 over the next six weeks.

After holding steady around 20,000 through most of June, statewide new claims have jumped to an average of more than 24,000 weekly during the first three weeks of July. Northeast Tennessee has seen a similar pattern — creating a difficult job market for people like Hagedorn.

‘A roller coaster of emotions’

Hagedorn said three-plus months of joblessness has produced a variety of feelings.

“There was fear and concern for my co-workers, there was fear and concern for myself. I’ve always taken pride in paying my bills on time and meeting my obligations and I’ve also taken a lot of pride in my work and having that stability and having that structure taken away, it was tough.

“And it put strains on my personal relationships, just the stress of everything, and again there’s been the isolation, trying to physically distance but I do really feel like it’s kind of turned into social distancing.”

He even felt a strange sense of guilt at times over how much money he was bringing home.

“I knew that there were workers that were not making that much money that, again close to minimum wage, but yet were constantly at risk every day with facing the virus.”