NE Tennessee unemployment rate falling quicker than state as a whole

Continued unemployment claims in Northeast Tennessee have decreased 26 percent from their mid-April peak, compared to just a 13.7 percent drop statewide from Tennessee’s overall peak.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Call it a thin silver lining in heavy clouds.

Since continued weekly unemployment claims (people claiming benefits for at least a second consecutive week) hit their peak in mid-April, those numbers have declined agonizingly slowly. But that petty pace has crept a good bit faster from week to week in Northeast Tennessee.

If that trend can hold into the longer-term recovery, it may give the region a shot at gaining back ground it’s lost to other areas of the state since the Great Recession, one economic development board member said Thursday.

“I think we have to use this time to figure out our game plan and our strategy so we can not just recover but excel from where we failed in the past,” Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership Chair Will Barrett said.

The eight counties of Northeast Tennessee saw continued claims peak at 18,595 the week of April 25. That was up from just 979 five weeks earlier.

Since then, and especially since the week of May 16, continued claims have declined steadily, reaching 13,768 the week of June 13. That’s a 26 percent decline from the peak.

Tennessee as a whole, meanwhile, has seen continued claims drop half that much — 13.5 percent — since the same week. The statewide number reached 324,543 the week of April 25 and was 280,593 the week of June 13.

“When I saw the unemployment numbers and that our decline was more than the state average, that gave me some cautious optimism,” Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership CEO Will Barrett said Thursday.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see if that plays out over the long term and what that means from an implication perspective.”

Barrett was quick to add the economic data continue to look grim and that no one knows what the new normal will look like once it arrives.

“We are still seeing some real economic headwinds but if we can get back to normal, the faster the greater, the other acknowledgement that we have to make is we don’t know what the new normal is,” Barrett said.

“Certain segments of the economy we’ve seen permanent changes in both consumer and business behavior and that’s going to really have some long-term impacts.”

Opportunity knocking?

Beyond the raw numbers, several caveats are important to note. First, unemployment benefits are now open to gig workers and the self-employed, so it’s difficult to draw concrete conclusions.

Additionally, the numbers are still bad. Northeast Tennessee saw 649 new claims last week, so weekly new claim numbers have to start dropping even further and more people have to start returning to work if the region is to push back toward a non-catastrophic unemployment rate.

One additional bit of good news from April was that the labor force decreased by just 2.8 percent from March, compared to a 9.5 percent statewide decline. That magnifies the positive difference between Northeast Tennessee and statewide unemployment claim declines, as more workers left the job force in other parts of the state.

But Barrett said the truth is that Northeast Tennessee has a long way to go.

“We really have to use this COVID situation and lockdown and recession as an opportunity as a region,” he said. “When we talk about unemployment numbers … if we’ve been underperforming the state across the board, we’ve really got to do better than that.”

That said, Barrett said the strange and unexpected outgrowths of COVID-19 provide several opportunities for the region to promote itself. Outdoor tourism is one and relocation to less dense areas for people who can work remotely or even companies wanting to relocate is another.

“If you’ll look at COVID-19 and where people are heading to national parks and outdoor assets, we’ve got plenty of them. We just have to coordinate those and market them.”

Barrett said Bank of Tennessee, where he is COO, has been a part of the remote work trend.

“We’ve got the ability here with our natural assets, with our cost of living, with our great schools with everything else that we’ve got, to really attract those remote workers,” he said. “I know the businesses that haven’t been open to letting their folks work from home are changing that tune. So long-term I think we can attract a greater talent base to this region and increase our prosperity.”

The last week before continued claims began to shoot upward was March 21. Northeast Tennessee had 979 continued claims and Tennessee had 16,098 — meaning the region accounted for 6.1 percent of all continued claims statewide.

Northeast Tennessee’s portion of continued claims has dropped nearly 20 percent since then, to 4.9 percent (13,768 out of 280,593) last week. Continued claims in Northeast Tennessee remain more than 13 times what they were prior to the lockdown.