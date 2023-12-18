Increase was nearly 4 times the national rate; the unsheltered count more than doubled

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s homeless population swelled by 46% last year — nearly four times the national rate — according to a one-night “point in time” (PIT) count conducted nationally each year.

Meanwhile, the count that occurs nationwide in hundreds of sub-regions also showed a 120% increase in people who were completely without shelter in Northeast Tennessee, which was more than 10 times the national increase. In raw numbers, the homeless population rose from 392 to 572 and the portion of those who were not spending the night in a shelter more than doubled from 111 to 245.

“You can go out on any day, on any street, and you’re going to see more folks out there on the street,” Doug Murray of the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH) told News Channel 11 Monday.

As the “continuum of care” organization for Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties, ARCH oversees the annual PIT count and acts as a hub for non-profits and other groups that serve homeless people.

“Housing rent increases have put people out on the street that otherwise may not have been on the street,” Murray said. “Other significant issues would be mental health, things of that nature, but housing is the key driver to all this.”

This year’s count took place the night of Jan. 25, the same date as all the others overseen nationwide by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and HUD just released the collective national statistics Friday. Those showed a 12% increase in overall homelessness nationally from 2022’s count, to a total of 653,104.

Of those, 239,225 identified as being unsheltered on that particular night, meaning they weren’t staying in an emergency shelter or transitional housing. That was an 11% increase nationally compared to a 120% increase regionally.

The vast majority of those counted in Northeast Tennessee were in Johnson City, Kingsport or Bristol, with Johnson City accounting for 46% of the total homeless population (265) and 51% of those unsheltered (125). Bristol had 121 homeless people with 25 unsheltered, while Kingsport reported 104 homeless with 45 of them unsheltered.

Almost 40% of those reporting homelessness were older than 45, about a third were women and 33 were children.

Murray said the PIT count is a mix of art and science, and some of the increase is likely attributable to more accurate counting as volunteers visit homeless camps, shelters and other locations trying to reach as accurate a total as possible. But he and Brian Plank, an ARCH board member who is also executive director of Haven of Rest in Bristol, both agree the number of homeless people in the region is likely rising faster than the national average.

“I wouldn’t have expected it to have been that large of a jump, but what we have seen is there are so many things that are working against people now, with inflation, in the area that we’re in the amount of affordable housing has just diminished so much,” Plank said.

His organization provides food, clothing and housing to people who tend to come to Bristol from all over Southwest Virginia, as few other options exist between there and Roanoke.

“Our main job is to preserve life and provide the opportunity for them to get the services and the help that they need,” he said.

Plank said he’s seen landlords and property owners responding to the market — improving their properties or selling them to investors to take advantage of fast-rising rental and ownership costs in the region. Largely grant-funded efforts to build new affordable housing can’t come close to keeping pace with the shrinkage in low-cost existing options.

Unsheltered people at the highest risk

The PIT count found three times as many women unsheltered in 2023 than in 2022, with 84 completely on the streets that night compared to 28 the year before. Those with a serious mental illness that were unsheltered totaled 125, up from 51 in 2022. Overall, there were 134 more unsheltered folks in the region, as that figure more than doubled.

Those situations greatly increase people’s risk of being victims of crime, Plank said, “of robbery, of rape, of assault. Just so many things that can happen to them and they really don’t have a good safety net for that at this point.”

The outside elements can also play a role.

“We’ve had some situations where people have died of exposure over the last year,” Plank said. “I can think of two right offhand.”

A large portion of that subpopulation either refuses housing on all but the coldest nights, or simply doesn’t have the current ability to abide by shelter rules that are in place to maintain a semblance of safety and order, Plank said. He said many people have probably witnessed someone on the street in the throes of methamphetamine psychosis.

“They can have the loud outburst where they’re shouting, they’re arguing with themselves or an imaginary person that we can’t see and when you have that going on it makes it so difficult for them to fit in with any kind of a shelter atmosphere.”

Those facts don’t make anyone less deserving of safety and security, both men stressed.

“The one thing I like people to know is that these are people, and we need to care about them. And we need to understand that we should not just look the other way,” Murray said.

“We need to do things to keep people off the streets so they’re safe and have a place to go when the weather is like it is today.”

No overnight solution

Plank and Murray both said Northeast Tennessee’s communities are making progress in recognizing the magnitude of the homelessness problem and trying to address it.

Johnson City recently hired its first-ever homeless services coordinator, and Plank said the various agencies and local government stakeholders in Bristol are trying to improve their collaboration.

A Johnson City police officer talks to people on King Street downtown, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

“Everybody’s working collectively together to try to find the solution,” Murray said.

Plank said such a role could benefit Bristol, and so could trying to find a better way to coordinate services, but “all in all, I think people are really trying to work together and make something good happen.”

That will always present some difficulty when it comes to helping chronically homeless people and those struggling with substance use disorder and mental illness, Murray said. But some innovative solutions are being tried in other places he thinks could be worth a closer look here, including rudimentary shelters with tents and raised temporary floors, for people who might be able to abide by whatever rules would be needed to keep such a situation safe.

But until the cost of housing shifts, PIT counts are likely to see increasing numbers. Murray predicts a figure near this year’s or a slight increase, while Plank said he’s “sure it’s not going to go down.”

“It’s very, very hard and housing being the driver really is a roadblock for all of us,” Murray said. “So we tend to be putting band-aids on a lot of things rather than making changes in people’s lives.”