NE Tennessee high school students take part in ‘Upward Bound’ program

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — 131 high school students from northeast Tennessee are taking part in a program aimed at getting students prepared for life after high school.



The program enrolls students from six northeast Tennessee counties who meet income guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Education and will be the first person in their families to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.



The students live in Tusculum University’s residence halls, eat in the cafeteria, attend classes at Tusculum and participate in social activities.

One person who participates in the program explained what it means to him.

“It’s been everything for me for the past four summers,” said Rudy Roblero, president of the SRA program. “I’ve grown as a person, enjoying the social interactions with everyone. Also, it provides so many opportunities that I wouldn’t have had because of my lower social economic status. It just opens so many doors for me.”

The students will complete the program with a trip to New York.