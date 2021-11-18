NE State, TCAT Elizabethton to receive nearly $2 million in combined grants

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College and TCAT Elizabethton have been selected to receive almost $2 million in state grants from the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program.

A release from the office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee states that the program is dedicated to growing educational “learning opportunities in rural counties and enhances career and technical education statewide.”

“We are especially proud to announce these well-deserved grants during National Workforce Development Week,” said Lee in the release. “Rural workforce development has been one of my top priorities since day one, and I’m glad to see the remarkable progress we’re making. By developing a highly skilled workforce, Tennesseans’ lives are transformed, and companies are choosing to invest and expand in our state at record rates.”

Northeast State will receive $999,419 to fund its Automotive and Aviation Certificates for Employability project.

TCAT Elizabethton is set to receive $1 million for its “Northeast Tennessee STEM to Work” project, according to the release.

Other East Tennessee schools receiving GIVE grants include Walters State Community College, which will receive $1,966,483 for funding of two separate projects, and TCAT Morristown, which will receive $1 million for its Five Rivers Partnership project.

To learn more about GIVE grants, the projects they fund and the proposal submission process, click here.