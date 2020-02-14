NC Sheriff: Man facing murder charges after allegedly killing pregnant daughter of Wise Co. investigator

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A man is facing two murder charges after the pregnant daughter of a Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigator was found dead in a vehicle in Wayne County, North Carolina.

According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, James Isaac Jones Jr., 33 of Pikeville, NC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one open count of murder and one count of murder of an unborn child.

Jones was charged after an investigation into the death of Cassia Renee DuVal and her unborn child, according to the release.

Jones and Cassia, who usually went by Renee, lived together at a home in Pikeville, according to the release.

Renee’s father, David DuVal, said in a phone interview with WNCN that Jones and Renee had been dating for at least eight years.

According to Renee’s obituary from Buford G. Sturgill Funeral Homes, Inc., she is the daughter of David and Carolyn Sue DuVal of Wise, Virginia. Her mother, Melissa Jones is from Appalachia, Virginia.

The obituary says Renee’s unborn child was a girl, to be named Aspen. Both were buried in Coeburn, Virginia earlier this month.

Major Ed Jessee of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that David is an investigator with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Renee, 29, was found dead in a vehicle on January 29 at the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is being held with no bond as of Thursday in the Wayne County Jail.