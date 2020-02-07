NC Highway Patrol: 63-year-old woman dead after Avery County crash Thursday

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A woman died after a crash on Highway 105 in Avery County on Thursday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Sharron Hughes, 63, of Elk Park, was traveling south on Highway 105 at 2:07 p.m. when she lost control of her 2002 Mercury.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, then hit a tree and a fence.

Hughes and a male passenger were both transported to a nearby hospital, and she was later transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Hughes died from her injuries on Friday morning.

The male passenger was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.