Breaking News
Earnhardt Jr., wife, and child not seriously hurt in Elizabethton plane crash

NBC Sports: Earnhardt Jr. won’t be in broadcast booth for Bristol race

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. NASCAR television analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to a hospital after his plane crashed in east Tennessee. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

(WJHL)- NBC Sports PR tweeted Thursday evening that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will not be commentating in the broadcast booth for the Bristol race this weekend.

You can read the full statement below.

RELATED HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories