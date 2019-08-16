NBC Sports: Earnhardt Jr. won’t be in broadcast booth for Bristol race

FILE – In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. NASCAR television analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to a hospital after his plane crashed in east Tennessee. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

(WJHL)- NBC Sports PR tweeted Thursday evening that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will not be commentating in the broadcast booth for the Bristol race this weekend.

You can read the full statement below.

NBC Sports statement on Dale Earnhardt Jr.: pic.twitter.com/O364HDMn3d — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) August 16, 2019

