Natural Tunnel Christmas lightings return Nov. 26

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Natural Tunnel will be decked in Christmas lights beginning later this month.

The annual Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel events will take place 6–10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.

In addition to the thousands of lights, there will also be a fire for keeping warm, performances by local musicians, letter writing to Santa, hot chocolate, Christmas carols, and stories at the Carter Cabin.

(Photo: Natural Tunnel State Park)

“This event is the perfect opportunity to experience the park as it is transformed into a festive winter wonderland,” park officials said in a news release. “Bring your family and friends out to create new memories and start an annual holiday tradition.”

Parking will cost $5 per vehicle and chairlift tickets will cost $5 per person for a round trip and $4 for a one-way trip.

Face masks will be required on public transportation.

For more information, visit the park’s website or call 276-940-2674.