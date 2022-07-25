ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County emergency officials confirmed that a portion of West Elk Avenue is closed until further notice following a large natural gas main break.

According to a post from Carter County 911, the closed part of West Elk Avenue runs from Hudson Drive to Bemberg Road near Elizabethton High School.

An update from the Elizabethton Police Department revealed crews had been working on a construction project in the 800 block of West Elk Avenue when an 8-inch natural gas line was hit.

Crews continue to divert traffic to West G Street. Drivers in the area are urged to travel with caution as police, fire crews and public workers remain in the area. Workers with Atmos Energy are at the scene. Officials believe the repairs will take the rest of the day.

Athletic activities scheduled at Elizabethton High School will be moved to the other side of the school, and a nearby post office has closed as a precaution.

This is a developing story.