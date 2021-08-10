Nationwide test of Emergency Alert System set for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday.

The test will begin at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The EAS test will be similar to regular monthly tests and will include a test alert message distributed through radio and television.

The WEA test will only be seen by cell phone users who have opted-in to receive test messages. FEMA says most mobile phones will not display the test message. Those who do not receive the test message will still receive real emergency alerts as long they have a compatible device.