JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Since 1973, the Town of Jonesborough has been hosting the National Storytelling Festival in the heart of downtown.

Hosted by the International Storytelling Center (ISC), the festival brings in storytellers, both local and international, to share their stories with the crowds.

“We have local Appalachian tellers and then tellers from the United Kingdom that come and share all different types of personal narratives, folktale, fairy tales,” said Angela White, a communications associate with the ISC.

While organizers are unsure of the total number of attendees for the festival, White said they are hopeful to see large numbers this year.

“We have attendees from almost all 50 states and several countries,” said White. “We are hoping, just based on the crowds, to have a really good attendance this year.”

The renowned storytellers help bring in the crowds, but White said the scenery is another major draw.

“Jonesborough is a special place,” said White. “We’re the storytelling capital of the world for a reason. It’s picturesque, it’s lovely, it really sets the scene for the stories.”

Tom and Lindsey McCutchen drove six hours from their home in Alabama to attend the festival.

“The little town is so beautiful,” said Tom McCutchen. “It’s a perfect time of year. It’s a great vacation for us, and the entertainment is top-notch.”

Tom McCutchen said the festival makes their drive worth it.

“This is the best entertainment out there,” Tom said. “We just love it.”

The festival takes place Oct. 6-8. Tickets for the event will be sold through Sunday on-site.