National pharmacy magazine features ETSU students on cover

Caption: The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy students pictured on the cover of Student Pharmacist magazine included, front left to right, Alexa Bancroft (’21), Cleveland, and Andrew Dickerson (’21), Chattanooga; back left to right, Dawnna Metcalfe (’21), Bluefield, Virginia, and Kelsey Brimer (’21), Hiwassee, Virginia.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group of future pharmacists have been recognized nationally on the cover of American Pharmacist Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists’ magazine, according to ETSU’s University of Relations.

ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy students Alexa Bancroft, Andrew Dickerson, Dawnna Metcalfe and Kelsey Brimer were the focus of the APhA-ASP bi-monthly magazine.

The November/December 2019 issue focused on a theme of personal team development. These students participated in the Aerial Adventure Course while completing team activities.

The photos by Auggie Bui, who is also a pharmacy student on track to graduate from the program this year, depicting the adventure course were also included in the feature article, “Becoming a Successful Team.”

“As future pharmacists, teamwork is an essential skill,” said Dickerson, president of the college’s APhA-ASP chapter. “We have to be able to rely on each other in order to achieve the ultimate goal. This applies to both our organization and for us as members of an interprofessional health care team. Overall, I think the photoshoot turned out really great and represents our chapter and college well.”

Metcalfe was featured in another article of the November/December issue for her accomplishments in the Generation Rx committee that helps save lives through medicine.

The four students featured are on their way to graduating in 2021.

For the past six years, Gatton’s College of Pharmacy Generation Rx committee has ranked #1 or #2 in the country.