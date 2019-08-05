National Night Out in Richlands, Virginia set for Tuesday

RICHLAND, Va. (WJHL) — Two Virginia communities are inviting you to a special event tomorrow, highlighting safety and the back to school season.

The towns of Richlands and Cedar Bluff are hosting the 2019 National Night Out.

The event is happening on Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. at the Richlands Police Department.

The event is nationally branded and is used as a way to bring the community and law enforcement together to raise awareness and build relationships.

For this year’s event, the theme is “Back to School,” and both towns will be giving out thousands of school supplies to area children that attend the event.