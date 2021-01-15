National Guard members from Hawkins Co. heading to nation’s capital ahead of inauguration

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The National Guard is preparing to send soldiers and airmen to support authorities already in Washington D.C. ahead of the upcoming inauguration.

Among the thousands of troops helping to keep Washington D.C. safe will be members of the National Guard from Northeast Tennessee.

Members of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Mount Carmel and Rogersville will be deploying to the nation’s capital to help with security surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Photo: WJHL

We’re told soldiers and airmen from our region will provide communications, logistics, food service and religious support.

Public Affairs spokesperson Sgt. Arturo Guzman told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun that they will be stationed in Washington D.C. until they are no longer needed.

Ahead of their deployment, a nonprofit called Project Serve Our Soldiers was helping to make goody bags filled with essentials.

According to the nonprofit’s director, Corki Weart, the bags were filled with items like fresh fruit, protein bars, gum, and crackers.

“We want the attention drawn to the Tennessee National Guard. They are the ones that are out there on the mission. They are the ones that are protecting our country, protecting our government, and protecting against civil unrest,” Weart said.

Officials with the Tennessee National Guard also told Pheben that the mission to support the upcoming inauguration will not impact the ongoing COVID-19 mission to support the Tennessee Department of Health with COVID-19 testing and the administration of the vaccine.