National Forest Service seeing increase in graffiti in Southwest Virginia forest

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The National Forest Service said Monday that they’ve seen a recent increase in graffiti at Bear Rock in Scott County.

Bear Rock is located near the Little Stony Falls Trailhead. It provides a view of the Little Stony Creek Gorge and is one of the most visited overlooks on the Clinch Ranger District.

According to a release, the graffiti is very difficult to remove from the natural stone and the removal products are usually caustic chemicals that can’t be used in nautral settings.

“Graffiti remains on natural stone surfaces for decades and severely degrades the natural setting and the experience of individuals who wish to take in the natural beauty of Bear Rock and the surrounding area,” the release said.

“It is unfortunate that our limited staff and dollars must be diverted from managing and maintaining our recreation sites to address the damage caused by those who choose to vandalize our Forest, and negatively impact the experience of Forest visitors” stated District Ranger Michelle Davalos.

(National Forest Service)

(National Forest Service)

(National Forest Service)

(National Forest Service)

Rangers are asking that those who see vandalism to call Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer David Ford at (276) 679-8370 extension 225.

Those convicted of damaging public lands on purpose could be fined up to $5,000 and be sentenced to six months in jail.