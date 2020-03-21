National Alumni Association creates ETSU-themed coloring sheets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Alumni Association is creating East Tennessee State University coloring sheets to battle boredom and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this difficult time, if you or your little Bucs need some stress relief or something fun to do while at home, the ETSU National Alumni Association has created some free printable coloring sheets themed around ETSU. Be sure to share your artwork on our social media pages using the hashtag #ETSUPRIDE365. Remember, you are part of the ETSU Family Forever!” ETSU National Alumni Association

In a Tweet Friday, the organization announced the free, printable sheets would be ETSU-themed.

