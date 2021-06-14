Nashville Predators host blood drives across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators are teaming up with the American Red Cross for blood drives across Tennessee this week.

The multi-city blood drive kicks off Monday, which is World Blood Donor Day, and continues through Friday, June 18.

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.