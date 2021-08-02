Nashville Predators, American Red Cross team up for local blood drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross have teamed up to host blood drives across the state, including one in the Tri-Cities.

The local blood drive will take place at the American Red Cross’ Northeast Tennessee Chapter at 660 Eastern Star Road in Kingsport on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will receive a Predators and American Red Cross foam puck and be entered to win a Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19.

