NASCAR legend Richard Petty visiting Elizabethton for Boys & Girls club fundraiser next month

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fasten your seat belts, a NASCAR legend is coming to the Tri-Cities next month.

The Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County is gearing up for the 5th annual Steak ‘n’ Burger on April 2, and Richard Petty will be this year’s guest speaker.

This year’s theme is “Racing for Futures” and the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

According to a release issued from the agency, they will be honoring a very special local person the Boys & Girls Club “Legacy Award.”

This award recognizes a community leader a lifetime commitment to the success and well-being of kids in Elizabethton/Carter County.

Individual tickets for dinner only will be $100 per person, but and will not go on sale until March 19.

For sponsorship information, please private message the Facebook event page HERE with your name and telephone number, or call Susan Carson (423) 543-2946 or email scarson@bgcecc.org.