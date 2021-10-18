‘Nancy’ returns to the stage at Tennessee’s oldest college

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a successful summer season, the historical production “Nancy” will return to a local stage in November.

According to a release from the Heritage Alliance, Washington College Academy with host the play on Nov. 13. Starting at 6 p.m. in the girls’ dormitory, the play will feature a dramatization of the life of Nancy, a slave of local abolitionist author Elihu Embree.

Upon Embree’s death in 1820, Nancy learned of his wish to see her and her children emancipated. What followed was a legal battle to have the will read and enforced, author Anne G’Fellers-Mason says.

According to the release, much of the play is pulled from court documents found in the Washington County Archives surrounding Nancy’s year-long fight for freedom.

“Nancy” premiered on June 19 at the Embree House Historic Farm, and registration for the Washington College performance is available online here.

Tickets are $20 per person, and proceeds will benefit the Washington College Academy and the Heritage Alliance.