‘Nancy’ returns to the stage at Tennessee’s oldest college

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a successful summer season, the historical production “Nancy” will return to a local stage in November.

According to a release from the Heritage Alliance, Washington College Academy with host the play on Nov. 13. Starting at 6 p.m. in the girls’ dormitory, the play will feature a dramatization of the life of Nancy, a slave of local abolitionist author Elihu Embree.

Upon Embree’s death in 1820, Nancy learned of his wish to see her and her children emancipated. What followed was a legal battle to have the will read and enforced, author Anne G’Fellers-Mason says.

According to the release, much of the play is pulled from court documents found in the Washington County Archives surrounding Nancy’s year-long fight for freedom.

“Nancy” premiered on June 19 at the Embree House Historic Farm, and registration for the Washington College performance is available online here.

Tickets are $20 per person, and proceeds will benefit the Washington College Academy and the Heritage Alliance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss