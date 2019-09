KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- MythBusters star Adam Savage is headlining Eastman’s IDEAcademy Wednesday in Kingsport.

Registration began at 8 a.m. and Savage was expected to speak just before 11 a.m.

Savage is just one of many speakers for the event with talks geared toward business, technology, and the future.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mythbusters star Adam Savage headlining IDEAcademy in Kingsport this fall