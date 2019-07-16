Mythbusters star Adam Savage headlining IDEAcademy in Kingsport this fall

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Eastman has announced that the star of Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters, Adam Savage, will be headlining IDEAcademy this fall.

The IDEAcademy is a free event that provides an opportunity for the community to participate in world-class leadership training.

IDEAcademy will take place in September. Online registration is now open.

According to that release issued by Eastman, ” Adam hosts and executive produces MythBusters Jr. as well as a brand-new series, Savage Builds, which premiered on Science Channel in June 2019. He also finished his first book this year, Every Tool’s a Hammer. “

To find out more about how you can register for the event, click HERE.