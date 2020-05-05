MyRide and other programs to benefit from The United Way regional relief fund

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Due to unforeseen circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the community have fallen on hard times. From food insecurities to wondering when they’ll get their next paycheck, times are uncertain.

To help our community, the United Way branches across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia that make up the region are teaming up to raise $1.9 million dollars for the regional relief fund. Fundraising for this fund began in late March with 19% of their goal raised within the first 19 days. While the fund has been successful in raising a little over half a million dollars, there is still a ways to go.

Although all the money is going to one central fund, those donations and proceeds will be dispersed amongst a number of area non-profits and groups. While the goal of the fund is to get our community back on track and to help those in need, each branch does maintain a particular focus.

The United Way of Kingsport is focusing on communities that are more vulnerable such as the senior population and the homeless.

One program that would benefit from theses funds is the “My Ride” program that falls under Contact 211.

Contact 211 is a service that helps connect seniors in the area with resources. The “My Ride” program helps take seniors 60 years and older to doctor’s appointments, grocery trips, and other various needs. However, since the pandemic began, the way they’ve been operating has slightly changed.

Volunteers who operate as drivers for the program have been sanitizing their vehicles thoroughly in between rides, and for trips like medication pick-up or grocery shopping, they have been going solo to eliminate unnecessary contact. Both the driver and passenger have been instructed to wear personal protective equipment during these trips to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and keep them safe because they are more vulnerable because of their age and because of underlying health conditions,” said MyRide Kingsport Coordinator, Lisa Christian.

Although there have been some changes, they continue running because their work is more important than ever. “We are volunteers, we’re the Volunteer state and we all need to pick up and do our share to help those that need a leg up that maybe have never had to have a leg up before,” she said.

Programs like this one, along with other non-profits need funds to keep them going in order to keep helping the community in this time of need. Whether it’s $1 or $10, any donation to the regional relief fund is a great help.

“We’ve just been very impressed with the generosity of our community. Not just because they’ve come together to help their neighbor, but we also know this is not a crystal ball that we can see very far into the future on,” said United Way of Greater Kingsport Exec. Director, Danelle Glasscock.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.