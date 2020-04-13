‘My bridge was gone’ Unicoi Co. first responders use ladder truck to rescue family during flooding

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following Monday morning’s severe storms across the region, areas in Unicoi County saw significant damage. County road supervisor, Terry Haynes, told News Channel 11 a number of roads across the county were closed due to damage or severe flooding. Along with damage to county maintained roads, there was also damage to personal property.

In Erwin, the Martin family woke up only to realize the bridge connecting their driveway to their street had washed away, trapping them on the other side. “My wife’s mom called and said she couldn’t get up here so I got up to see what was going on and the first thing I noticed was my bridge was gone,” said homeowner, Joshua Martin.

He and his family have lived in their home for three years but said they’ve never seen a storm do this much damage.

“We’ve had several floods here and the bridge has never washed away so this one seemed to be pretty bad,” said his wife, India Martin.

Although there was no urgent reason to cross to the other side, Joshua Martin said he wanted to get his family across before an emergency did arise or the possibility of more rain complicating the situation even further. The family called 911 and officials with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and Unicoi County Search and Rescue arrived on scene to craft a plan to safely get the family across the rushing creek.

“I went around the mountain and found away to get across so I could get over there and converse and see what they wanted to do so I could get some firsthand knowledge of what they expected from us,” said Unicoi County Search & Rescue Team Captain, Bart Ray.

Ray communicated with the family and then back to his team, ultimately deciding to bring in a ladder truck from the CIty of Erwin to help transport each member across the gap safely.

All four members of the family along with their puppy were safely transported across the water in just over an hour. The family packed a small bag of just the essential with plans to stay with friends and family until the water resides. Their vehicles and other items are still trapped on the other side of the creek until they figure out how and when they will be able to replace the bridge.

A Ladder truck has been brought in to help bring the family across the stream. One person has been safely transported to the other side. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/MvfyHe8nUM — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) April 13, 2020

The cutest rescue has also made it across. Look at this brave little man! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/ry3I9wWaxu — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) April 13, 2020

For now, officials have safely installed a temporary bridge at the residence just large enough to walk across on.

The Martin’s said they never expected something like this to happen, but they are incredibly grateful their community came together to help them in their time of need.

“I couldn’t imagine not living in a town that has as much help as this town does,” said India Martin.