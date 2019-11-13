MVFD: Tree on fire in Meadowview, VA town square due to power lines

MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a tree on fire in the Meadowview town square.

According to the Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department, the cause of the fire appears to be power lines entangled in the tree.

The fire department says they have a unit on the scene and are awaiting the arrival of the power company.

Appalachian Power is reporting an outage at the town square, but fewer than five customers are reported to be without power.

Washington County Life Saving Crew confirmed there were no injuries related to the fire.

News Channel 11 is working to gather more details, but no other structures have been reported to be affected at this time.