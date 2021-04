(WJHL) — According to the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, I-81 southbound will be completely closed for the next several hours following a tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 16.

The department said an alternate route would be Fish Hatchery to exit 15.

The Hamblen County Fire Department is also on scene assisting.

No other details were released at this time.

