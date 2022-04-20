JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A much-anticipated event will be returning to downtown Jonesborough on Friday, May 6.

Music on the Square will take place in front of the Washington Couty Courthouse located on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough every Friday from May 6 to September 30 from 7 to 9 p.m., according to a Facebook post by Music on the Square.

Guests will be able to enjoy a wide variety of music such as bluegrass, rock, jazz and more. In addition, guests can enjoy food from restaurants such as Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House, Texas Burritos, food trucks and more.

The event will feature Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, both very notable musicians.

Music on the Square is a free event, just remember to bring a chair and maybe a blanket.

Visit jonesborough.com/mots for more information on the event.