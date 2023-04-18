JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s oldest town is getting ready to host an array of talent for its ‘Music on the Square’ series.

The 2023 season will include artists from across the region.

Music on the Square is happening from May 5 to September 29 every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s a look at this year’s artists:

YeeHaw String Band

Aaron Vance

Cruz Contreras

Empty Bottle String Band

Dom Flemons

Johnson City Jazz Collective

Sarah Jean

Into The Fog

Charlie Maples

Ed Snodderly

Sam Collie Music

Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers

Polyphony Marimba

Bill and the Belles

Dave Eggar

Florencia & the Feeling

Stemwinder

Roxanne McDaniel

Beth Snapp Music Page

Sam Lewis

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Town officials note there will be no show on June 30 due to Jonesborough Days.

The free summer concert series is set in the heart of downtown.

Sam Love sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss what’s in store for this season.