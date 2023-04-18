JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s oldest town is getting ready to host an array of talent for its ‘Music on the Square’ series.
The 2023 season will include artists from across the region.
Music on the Square is happening from May 5 to September 29 every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here’s a look at this year’s artists:
- YeeHaw String Band
- Aaron Vance
- Cruz Contreras
- Empty Bottle String Band
- Dom Flemons
- Johnson City Jazz Collective
- Sarah Jean
- Into The Fog
- Charlie Maples
- Ed Snodderly
- Sam Collie Music
- Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers
- Polyphony Marimba
- Bill and the Belles
- Dave Eggar
- Florencia & the Feeling
- Stemwinder
- Roxanne McDaniel
- Beth Snapp Music Page
- Sam Lewis
- Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley
Town officials note there will be no show on June 30 due to Jonesborough Days.
The free summer concert series is set in the heart of downtown.
Sam Love sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss what’s in store for this season.