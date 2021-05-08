Music & Miles Half Marathon kicked off in Elizabethton Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Runners took it to the streets Saturday to race in a half marathon event.

The Music & Miles Half Marathon sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank mixes music with exercise.

The race launched at 8:30 a.m. from Covered Bridge Park with music blaring as individual runners or relay teams participated in the exercise event.

Stephanie Place Buchanan finished in first place with a half marathon time of 1 hour, 20 minutes and 28 seconds. Steven Hensley followed closely after at 1 hour, 22 minutes and 10 second. Christian Watson earned third place at 1 hour, 22 minutes and 23 seconds.

Cakebuds made an appearance at the event with a themed cake to celebrate.

The Music & Miles Half Marathon marks the only springtime long distance road race in Northeast Tennessee.

Karen Hubbs, the president and founder of The Goose Chase said the launch of the Music & Miles Half Marathon was destined to be a success just as the two races during the fall bring in hundreds of runners.

“The Tri-Cities needed a spring half marathon,” Hubbs said. “With the success of our fall races, the Bluegrass Half and the Haunted Half Marathon, we felt like it was time for us to create a spring half, and what better way than to bring music to the streets of Elizabethton..”

