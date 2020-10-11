Music in the Park: Community spends one last afternoon enjoying local music

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Southside Neighborhood Organization’s Music in the Park completed its grand finale of the season on Sunday evening with the trio Bill and the Belles at Veterans Park.

Music in the Park is hosted throughout the warmer months, and a longtime attendee told News Channel 11 she sees the events as a perfect opportunity to socialize and enjoy an evening filled with music, fun and plenty of foot-tapping.

“We live in the neighborhood, so we love, love, love to be able to attend events like this where we can see our neighbors and be a part of this really lovely community,” Maggie Woods said.

Woods said that Music in the Park events in years’ past included snacks and drinks for attendees, which was one main difference to the music shows this year — besides the masks.

The Southside Neighborhood Organization serves the Tree Streets area of Johnson City. It offers different ways of hosting community engagement.