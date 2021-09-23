Music in the Castle marching band competition set for Oct. 2

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Music in the Castle marching band competition will return to Bristol’s Stone Castle next month.

The event, which is in its 69th year, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Organizers say this year’s competition will feature 29 bands from across the region and from other states. West Ridge and Daniel Boone will be among the local bands competing. East Tennessee State University’s marching band will also perform.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students. Children 5 years and under can get in for free. Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee High marching band.

Gates will open at 10 a.m.

More information on this year’s event can be found on the Mighty Viking Band’s website.