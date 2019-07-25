Murray Energy to hold job fair in Norton

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – One of the largest coal producers in the country will hold a job fair next week in Southwest Virginia.

The event hosted by Murray Energy Corporation will take place in Norton on Tuesday, July 30. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Holiday Inn at 1051 Park Avenue NW.

The company is hiring experienced underground supervisors and maintenance personnel for mines in Alabama, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Appointments are not required.

You can learn more by visiting www.murrayenergycorp.com/careers, emailing recruiting@coalsource.com, or calling 866-623-8676.

The job fair comes nearly one month after another major coal operator, Blackjewel LLC, filed for bankruptcy protection and suddenly ceased operations, affecting hundreds of workers in Appalachia and Wyoming.



