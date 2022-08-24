JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new piece of public art is coming to life along University Parkway as an investment into several murals takes shape.

The mural, commissioned by the Johnson City Public Art Committee, features a large black bear, what appears to be Tennessee coneflower and an unidentified bird on the side of the Johnson City Fire Station Number 4.

Photo: WJHL

Miami-based Ernesto Muranje was selected by the committee to create the artwork, and had equipment on-site Wednesday to add to the piece.

Another piece was completed by artist Felipe Ortiz underneath North Roan Street’s I-26 underpass.