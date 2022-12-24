JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A downtown Johnson City church provides five services throughout the day, totaling over eight and a half hours.

The first service was for the homeless at 2 p.m. in Munsey United Methodist Church’s Melting Pot ministry.

Here they shared scripture, song and a warm meal with community members trying to escape the weather. Church leaders say it’s a service that is a part of their calling.

“Because we were called in Matthews 25 to feed the hungry, to clothe the naked, to visit the prisoner, so this is an opportunity for us to put into action what we were called to do,” said Director of Missions and Open Door Worship at Munsey, Steve Wheeler.

It’s a service volunteers have gotten involved with as well.

“I think it feels great,” said volunteer, Benjamin Scharfstein. “It feels like it’s super nice to get to know new people and help them out, especially to give out things to help them keep warm during this terrible weather we’ve been having.”

Later in the evening, Munsey held a service more friendly to young families with children where they get the chance to be a part of the Christmas story.

“Any chance we get to have the kids be a part of the story, remembering why we celebrate Christmas is a great reminder to them,” said Director of Children’s Ministries, Katie Jackson. “That they’re also a part of God’s story.”

Not only are they a part of the story, but the story becomes a part of them.

“And they live out the story, so then they will live out the story in their daily lives as well,” said Senior Pastor, Reverend Dr. Kip Laxson.

The Melting Pot ministry plans to open its doors at 8 a.m. for service and meal at 9 a.m. Christmas morning. There will also be a service in the sanctuary on Christmas morning at 11 a.m.